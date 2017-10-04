Register
03:56 GMT +304 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria

    Hurricane Death Toll in Puerto Rico Doubles to 34 - Governor's Office

    © AP Photo/ Carlos Giusti
    US
    Get short URL
    0 130 0 0

    According to a spokesperson for Governor Ricardo Rosselló, the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck the island nation as a destructive Category 4 storm on September 20 has risen to 34.

    Maria, deemed the worst hurricane to strike the Island of Enchantment in more than 90 years by Pedro Cerame, Rosselló's director of communications in Washington, DC, killed 19 people directly, the official said.

    Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Hospitals
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
    ‘They Will Likely Die:’ Dialysis Patients in Puerto Rico Face Death as Hospital Generators Run Dry
    US President Donald Trump visited the US territory Tuesday for the first time since Maria made landfall roughly two weeks ago. In his first briefing, Trump told Puerto Rican officials to "be very proud" that a "real disaster" had not hit the area, contrasting the island's disaster with that of Hurricane Katrina. At the time, the commander-in-chief was referring to the previous certified death toll of 16.

    "Sixteen people certified versus in the thousands, you can be very proud of all your people, all of our people working together," Trump said Tuesday. "Sixteen versus literally thousands of people, you can be very proud."

    In the same briefing, 45 also commented on Puerto Rico's disaster raising budget difficulties.

    "I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack because we spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico, and that's fine, we saved a lot of lives," POTUS told officials.

    The majority of the island's 3.5 million residents are still without power and access to potable water. Per reports from the New York Post, on the eve of Trump's arrival, just a little more than 5 percent of the Puerto Rico's electrical customers had service. An additional 10 percent could have their power restored, but it won't be for another two weeks the outlet indicated.

    According to Rosselló, Maria has caused about $90 billion in damages on the island.

    Related:

    Puerto Rico Mayor Criticizes Trump for Mediocre Disaster Response
    Trump’s Responses to Puerto Rico, NFL Protests, and North Korea
    Is Trump’s Indifference Toward Puerto Rico Political Payback?
    Wall St. Vultures: Goldman Sachs Sees "Opportunity" as Puerto Rico Sinks
    Hazardous Hurricane Maria Leaves Puerto Rico De-Energized and Devastated
    Tags:
    Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok