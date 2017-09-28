Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Hits Back at Trump Over Bias Claims

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fights back after US President Donald Trump without any evidence accused Facebook of being "anti-Trump" implying that the social net conspired with such "fake news" media as The New York Times and Washington Post.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has rejected allegations that the social media platform he founded has always been opposed to US President Donald Trump.

"I want to respond to President Trump's tweet this morning claiming Facebook has always been against him," Zuckerberg said in a statement on Wednesday. "Every day I work to bring people together and build a community for everyone. We hope to give all people a voice and create a platform for all ideas."

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

The data, Zuckerberg added, has always shown that Facebook’s broader impact, including giving people a voice and enabling candidates to communicate directly with voters, played a far bigger role in the election than any misinformation campaigns.

Russian officials have repeatedly refuted allegations of meddling in US internal affairs as an absurd attempt to deflect attention from important domestic matters.