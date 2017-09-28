Register
06:53 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Hits Back at Trump Over Bias Claims

    © AP Photo/ Marcio José Sánchez
    US
    Get short URL
    0 7501

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fights back after US President Donald Trump without any evidence accused Facebook of being "anti-Trump" implying that the social net conspired with such "fake news" media as The New York Times and Washington Post.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has rejected allegations that the social media platform he founded has always been opposed to US President Donald Trump.

    "I want to respond to President Trump's tweet this morning claiming Facebook has always been against him," Zuckerberg said in a statement on Wednesday. "Every day I work to bring people together and build a community for everyone. We hope to give all people a voice and create a platform for all ideas."

    The data, Zuckerberg added, has always shown that Facebook’s broader impact, including giving people a voice and enabling candidates to communicate directly with voters, played a far bigger role in the election than any misinformation campaigns.

    Loud & Clear
    Absurd Facebook Story: WashPost Takes Anti-Russia Hysteria to New Level
    Last week, Facebook announced it would share with US Congress ads allegedly associated with a Russia entity, Internet Research Agency, that has been accused of attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election.

    Russian officials have repeatedly refuted allegations of meddling in US internal affairs as an absurd attempt to deflect attention from important domestic matters.

    Related:

    To Ban or Not to Ban? Facebook's Future in Russia is Uncertain
    Russian Communications Watchdog Has No Plans to Block Facebook - Putin's Adviser
    Facebook Joins Russian Witch Hunt; Howard Students Shut Down Comey
    Facebook Ignores Terrorism Help Pleas Yet Assists in US Russia Probe
    Kremlin: Russia Never Placed Ads on Facebook to Sway US Election
    Zuckerberg: Facebook Has Given Data About Russian Ads to Congress
    Not So Social: Facebook Bans Rohingya Group Amid Growing Censorship Complaints
    Tags:
    New York Times, Washington Post, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok