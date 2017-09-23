Trump Brushes Off Claims of Russia Vote Meddling as Democrats' Best Hoax

The US president once again denied the accusations made by Democrats that Russia was involved in meddling in the 2016 presidential election, calling the issue "the Russian hoax."

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Trump on Friday again denied claims by Democrats that Russia helped tilt last year’s election in his favor, saying it was one of the great hoaxes.

"No, Russia did not help me. I call it the Russian hoax, one of the great hoaxes," he told at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama.

"They did a rotten job of running, but to convince people about this hoax – that was probably the thing that they did best – but it was one great hoax," Trump said.

The Democratic Party has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 election to undermine the bid of its candidate, Hillary Clinton. Several Congressional panels are looking into these claims.

Russia has denied these allegations, insisting it does not meddle in the domestic affairs of other countries. Kremlin officials have suggested the claims are intended to deflect public attention from actual election fraud as well as corruption and other internal woes.