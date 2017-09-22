Register
06:38 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks on issues related to visas and travel after US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington, US on March 6, 2017.

    Tillerson: Russia Seeks to Weaken IAEA in Probing Secret Nuclear Programs

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    135905

    The US Secretary of State claims that Russia has frequently acted in ways that have effectively weakened global norms, including by weakening IAEA independence.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Russia has frequently acted in ways that have effectively weakened global norms, including by weakening the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) independence in its efforts to probe secret nuclear programs, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated at the UN Security Council.

    "Unfortunately, in recent years Russia has often acted in ways that weaken global norms and undercut efforts to hold nations account. Examples include violating its own obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, flouting the security assurances that made in the end of the Cold War, competing efforts to bail on the legacy of past international efforts over nuclear security and seeking to weaken the International Atomic Energy Agency's independence in investigating clandestine nuclear programs," Tillerson stated on Thursday.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Tillerson Admits IAEA Reports Indicate Iran in Compliance With Nuclear Deal
    In response to Tillerson's statement, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said that this claim is new to Russia.

    "It was a surprise today to learn from the Secretary of State that Russia is undermining the IAEA, this is something new of course to us," Nebenzia said on Thursday.

    The IAEA played a key part in verifying that Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear agreement — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which after years of diplomatic work had been signed by Iran and the P5+1 group of nations comprised of the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany. The agreement stipulates lifting of nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. President Donald Trump called the JCPOA "an embarrassment" to the United States. He has also stated that he had made a decision on the deal, refusing, however, to announce it.

    The IAEA was created in 1957 in response to fears and expectations generated by the discoveries and different uses of nuclear technology. The Agency was established as the world’s "Atoms for Peace" organization within the United Nations, and was given a mandate to work with UN member states as well as numerous partners to promote safe, secure and peaceful nuclear technologies.

    Related:

    Russia Trying to Convince US to Continue Implementing Iran Nuclear Deal
    How US Military Presence in Middle East Driving Together Turkey, Iran, Russia
    Russian FM Calls New US Sanctions Against Iran 'Illegitimate in Principle'
    Russia Regrets US Questioning Agreements on Iran Nuclear Deal – Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    IAEA, Rex Tillerson, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok