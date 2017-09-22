WATCH: Erdogan’s Guards Attack American Protesters in New York

For the second time in 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail attacked American protestors on US soil.

During the Turkish leader’s speech Thursday in New York’s Marriott Marquis hotel, an American in the audience stood up and shouted, “you are a terrorist, get out of my country.”

​Within seconds he was swarmed by Erdogan’s protection services.

The UN, a body created with the mission of promoting world peace, has so far seen four occasions in this General Assembly meeting during which outspoken protesters watching Erdogan speak were suppressed with force, according to witnesses who posted the incidents on Twitter.

Even audience members at the event organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee started throwing fists at protesters as they were escorted out of the event.

​Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump remarked Erdogan “has become a friend of mine … frankly he’s getting high marks … we are as close as we’ve ever been.”

When Erdogan visited Washington earlier this year, the Turkish president watch casually as his black-jacketed security officers attacked peaceful protesters. Fifteen Turkish security officers have been indicted for their actions.