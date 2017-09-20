State Dept. Tightens US Visa Rules

The US Department of State tightened the existing visa rules to make visitors act according to their stated plans for a minimum of three months.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State is imposing stricter regulations for US visa applicants to ensure people do not misuse their documents, the department's spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It is not a new ineligibility. It is tightening existing rules to make sure people don’t misuse their visas," the official stated.

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson determined visitors who require a visa for coming to the United States should act according to their stated plans for a minimum of three months.

The State Department aimed to take a closer look at visa ineligibilities and ensure that people comply with rules the United States has in place and that the country enforces its regulations consistently and correctly, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said stricter regulations target people who claim they come to the United States to do one thing and then change their plans without proper authorization.

According to the New York Times, the new rule will not affect 38 countries, most of which are European states and also Australia, New Zealand, and Japan

The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for US visa applicants worldwide. It asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years including addresses, employment and travel history.

According to the State Department, under the new visa rules, officials will request social media information when they determine that it is required to confirm identity or conduct security vetting.

The new questionnaire was approved on May 23 by the Office of Management and Budget.