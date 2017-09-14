Judge Revokes Pharma Bro’s Bail After Online Threat Against Hillary Clinton

Martin Shkreli, 34-year-old American businessman and former pharmaceutical company CEO, had his bail revoked on Wednesday by angry federal judge Kiyo Matsumoto for offering cash in exchange for samples of Hillary Clinton’s hair.

Shkreli has been out on $5 million bail for securities fraud including lying to investors and exaggerating the price of a life-saving drug.

Even though he was acquitted on five of the eight counts he faces, his increased antics, including his harassment of journalists and the offer of $5,000 for whoever would get him a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair from her book tour, has gotten him in trouble. A government demand has ordered that Shkreli be jailed for his provocative comments, even though his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, tried to reason with the judge for nearly an hour.

Shkreli apologized for his larks in a letter to the judge:

"I wanted to personally apologize to this Court and my lawyers for the aggravation that my recent postings have caused… I understand now that some may have read my comments about Mrs. Clinton as threatening, when that was never my intention when making those comments."

Shkreli continued, "I used poor judgment but never intended to cause alarm or promote any act of violence whatsoever," adding that "never occurred" to him that the "awkward attempt at humor or satire would cause Mrs. Clinton or the Secret Service any distress."