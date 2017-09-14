Register
00:26 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    On Tuesday, US voters could cast a vote electronically or fill out a paper ballot.

    Time to Rock the Vote? Maryland City Allows Non-Citizens Entry to Ballot Boxes

    © Photo: Jaclyn O'Laughlin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    Home to the University of Maryland, the city of College Park passed a measure Tuesday night to give non-citizens the chance to vote in municipal elections.

    Passing in a 4-3 tally, the measure applies to green card-holders, undocumented immigrants and those with student-visas.

    Texas GOP's Photo ID Voting Restriction Struck Down AGAIN
    The decision was first scheduled to take place in August, but was ultimately delayed after council members received several threats over their intentions. According to Mayor Patrick Wojahn, he initially hoped that by pushing the vote back it would bring less attention-- it did not work.

    "Voting is the right of the citizens," Beth DeBosky, one of the many residents at the council meeting, told WTOP. "There's a way to include the diverse populations in this community without giving them something that is an intrinsic right to citizens."

    Another resident indicted the move should never have even been up to the council members to decide, in fact, it should've been decided through a referendum at the ballot box.

    "This is a democracy and the citizens have a right to vote on this," Emily Weant told the outlet. "The council makes an assumption that everybody in the city is in favor of non-citizens voting, and I don't necessarily think that that's the case."

    However, despite the several opponents that voiced their opinions, many others thought the move would allow the city to be more inclusive.

    "This is the most important way to show all residents have a say in the community we share together," Todd Larsen told WTOP. "Allowing all people to vote in municipal elections is going to make College Park more inclusive."

    Stephen Miller, Donald Trump's choice for Senior Adviser to the President, arrives for a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    Trump Adviser Says Dead People, Non-Citizens Registered to Vote in Last Election
    Elaine Grant, another supporter, told the publication, "a true democracy allows the affected community to vote on measures that impact them."

    In order for non-citizens to vote they have to be a College Park resident, at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the next city election, and not be registered to vote in a different jurisdiction. For those serving time in prison for a felony charge, or convicted of buying or selling votes, they will not be eligible to vote.

    Following the final decision, a council member did propose a new amendment that would only allow green card-holders to vote, however, the proposal died after Wojahn voted against it.

    College Park will join Hyattsville and Mount Rainier as the third and largest city in Prince George's County to allow non-citizens to vote in municipal elections.

    Related:

    Rand Paul Announces US Senate's Vote on Repeal of Bush-Era War Resolutions
    Center-Right Coalition Re-Elected in Parliamentary Vote in Norway
    Catalonian Prosecutors Summon Law Enforcement Officers Over Independence Vote
    Brexit: Northern Ireland 'Could Get Hard Border by Default' Despite Pro-EU Vote
    US Presses for UNSC Vote on North Korea Sanctions This Monday
    Tags:
    non-citizens, voting, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Careful Erdogan
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok