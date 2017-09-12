US State of South Carolina Records 2 Deaths as Result of Hurricane Irma

The South Carolina's governor said that two people died as result of Hurricane Irma.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US state of South Carolina recorded two fatalities as a result of Hurricane Irma, state officials said on Tuesday.

"Charles Saxon, 57 years old, of Calhoun Falls in Abbeville Country, was unfortunately hit by a limb or a tree," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said at a news briefing.

Public Safety Director Leroy Smith added that a second fatality had occurred on Monday after a traffic collision involving two vehicles.

One of the occupants of the vehicles, 21-year-old Zhen Tain, died as a result of his injuries.

Hurricane Irma is one of the longest lived since satellite-based observations began in 1966, has existed for almost nine days. However, it has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but heavy rainfall persists across the southeastern United States.