Serial Pervert in Santa Hat Arrested for Groping New York Women - Again

A homeless man who made headlines earlier this year when he was arrested for groping women on the subway station while wearing a Santa hat has been busted again.

33-year-old David Cruz-Rodriguez has reportedly been accused of groping three women in less than half an hour in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, on Sunday morning.

© Fotolia/ jinga80 Moroccan Officials Arrest Teenagers Linked to Sexual Assault of Disabled Woman

Local police said that Cruz-Rodriguez first molested a woman sleeping and sunbathing on the sand off the Riegelmann Boardwalk at Brighton 2nd St. around 10:30 a.m. By 10.50 he had groped the breasts of two other women and exposed himself to one of them before a Parks Enforcement officer arrested him.

It is not clear whether this time he was also wearing his trademark Santa headgear.

Earlier in March Cruz-Rodriguez was arrested on charges of groping several women in a New York City subway station on February 8. Police released photos taken by one of the women showing him wearing a Santa hat and rose-colored glasses.

Subway groper in Santa hat arrested for fondling women at beach, police say; https://t.co/c3o9TxGvBW pic.twitter.com/IaWnleiWeX — DNAinfo New York (@DNAinfoNY) 11 сентября 2017 г.

Cruz-Rodriguez was charged with forcible touching and resisting arrest.