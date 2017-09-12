Serial Pervert in Santa Hat Arrested for Groping New York Women - Again

33-year-old David Cruz-Rodriguez has reportedly been accused of groping three women in less than half an hour in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, on Sunday morning.
It is not clear whether this time he was also wearing his trademark Santa headgear.
Earlier in March Cruz-Rodriguez was arrested on charges of groping several women in a New York City subway station on February 8. Police released photos taken by one of the women showing him wearing a Santa hat and rose-colored glasses.
Subway groper in Santa hat arrested for fondling women at beach, police say; https://t.co/c3o9TxGvBW pic.twitter.com/IaWnleiWeX— DNAinfo New York (@DNAinfoNY) 11 сентября 2017 г.
Cruz-Rodriguez was charged with forcible touching and resisting arrest.
