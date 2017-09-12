Serial Pervert in Santa Hat Arrested for Groping New York Women - Again

Register
    A homeless man who made headlines earlier this year when he was arrested for groping women on the subway station while wearing a Santa hat has been busted again.

    33-year-old David Cruz-Rodriguez has reportedly been accused of groping three women in less than half an hour in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, on Sunday morning.

    Detainee in handcuffs
    © Fotolia/ jinga80
    Moroccan Officials Arrest Teenagers Linked to Sexual Assault of Disabled Woman
    Local police said that Cruz-Rodriguez first molested a woman sleeping and sunbathing on the sand off the Riegelmann Boardwalk at Brighton 2nd St. around 10:30 a.m. By 10.50 he had groped the breasts of two other women and exposed himself to one of them before a Parks Enforcement officer arrested him.

    It is not clear whether this time he was also wearing his trademark Santa headgear.

    Earlier in March Cruz-Rodriguez was arrested on charges of groping several women in a New York City subway station on February 8. Police released photos taken by one of the women showing him wearing a Santa hat and rose-colored glasses.

    Cruz-Rodriguez was charged with forcible touching and resisting arrest.

