12 September 2017
    Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001 after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers.

    Trump Continues Nationwide Emergency Due to Terror Threat for Another Year

    Trump continues the national state of emergency for another year in the light of persisting terrorist threat.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has prolonged on Monday the national emergency with respect to terrorist attacks for another year, according to the White House.

    "Because the terrorist threat continues, the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, and the powers and authorities adopted to deal with that emergency must continue in effect beyond September 14, 2017," Trump stated. "Therefore, I am continuing in effect for an additional year the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, in response to certain terrorist attacks."

    The document has been sent to the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress on Monday.

    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.
    Saudi Embassy to US Funded 9/11 'Dry Run,' Terror Victim Attorneys Claim
    In response to the attacks, the administration of former US President George W. Bush declared a nationwide state of emergency, launched a "War on Terrorism," and enacted the USA Patriot Act.

    The state of emergency, which gives the president additional powers in dealing with terrorism threat, has continued in full force and effect from September 14, 2001 to the present.

    On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger jets in the United States, crashing two in New York City's World Trade Center and the one in the Pentagon. The fourth jet crashed in a field near the town of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

    The number of people killed as a result of the terrorist attacks amounted to 2,977, including 343 firefighters, 60 policemen and foreigners that were in the United States on that day from 92 countries.

    September 11, terror attacks, State of Emergency, Donald Trump, United States
