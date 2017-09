A gunman in Texas had killed seven people and injured two others, before the police shot him dead.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A gunman in the US city of Plano in Texas had killed seven people and injured two others, before the police shot him dead, local media reported citing police officers.

The police were called to a home for shots fired after 8 p.m. (01:00 GMT) on Sunday, the NBC 5 broadcaster reported.

After the police officers arrived, they reportedly found the attacker inside the house and were forced to open fire.

Two people injured as a result of the attack were taken to the hospital.