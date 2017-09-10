Trump Calls on US Citizens to Get Out of Hurricane Irma's Path

Donald Trump has called on the US citizens to evacuate from the areas that might be affected by the devastating Hurricane Irma.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has called on the US citizens to follow the government's instructions and evacuate from the areas that might be affected by the devastating Hurricane Irma.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump held a meeting with the Cabinet on the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, currently heading to Florida.

"This is a storm of enormous destructive power, and I ask everyone in the storm’s path to heed all instructions, get out of its way… Property is replaceable, but life is not. Safety must come first to worry about," the president said addressing the US citizens in a video from the meeting, released on his Twitter page.

© AP Photo/ NOAA Russia Offers Assistance to Cuba, France Amid Irma Hurricane

Trump also thanked government officials for their hard work and bravery. He added that his administration was monitoring the hurricane around the clock and would everything possible to save lives.

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall on the southern tip of Florida’s extended peninsula by Sunday daybreak and head north as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded. It is considered to be even more powerful than the recent Hurricane Harvey which went ashore in Texas and caused major flooding.