Food for Thought: 'Giant Baby' Crawls Over US-Mexico Border Fence

Art lovers are flocking to see a giant picture of a toddler peering over the border wall in San Diego, which is intended to provoke discussion about immigration.

The artist, JR, told reporters that the idea came to him in a dream in which he saw a young child peering over a border wall.

"And when I woke up, I wondered: 'What was he thinking?'" he said. "Like for us we know all the implications, what it represents, how it divides, but for a kid, I didn't have the answer," he said, Associated Press reported.

The 20-meter tall picture is located near the Tecate border crossing, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of San Diego, where it will remain for a month.