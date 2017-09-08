Miami Terminal Shut Down After Police-Involved Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A shooting involving a police officer and a single suspect has led to the closure of a terminal at Miami International Airport in Florida, the airport authority said late on Thursday.
"Situation under control. Terminal J is temporarily closed," the statement read.
Shots were fired after a man armed with a gun confronted a police officer inside the terminal and was shot, according to CBS Miami.
The incident happened as travellers hurried to leave the US state which is expecting a catastrophic hurricane, Irma, to make landfall over the weekend.
