US Aviation Security Enhances Screening of Cargo from Turkey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is issuing a security directive and emergency amendment on Thursday to enhance screening of cargo flying into the United States from Turkey, TSA spokesperson Mike England said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

"TSA will issue a security directive and an emergency amendment for enhanced security screening of cargo on Sept. 7, 2017," England stated. "The directive and amendment mandates voluntary measures already applied by our partner in Turkey, ensuring that cargo flying to the United States is screened and secured in accordance with the Air Cargo Advance Screening Program."

England explained the measure is intent to address emerging threats to cargo and raise the baseline for global aviation security.

The move is based on evaluated intelligence and the emerging threats to aviation, England said.