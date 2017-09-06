Register
17:18 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma nearing the eastern Caribbean

    Hurricane Irma Approaches Puerto Rico - US National Hurricane Center

    © AP Photo/ NOAA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 56 0 0

    Hurricane Irma has proceeded further through the US continent and is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon or evening, the US National Hurricane Center said in its advisory.advisory.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hurricane Irma has passed directly over the Caribbean Island of St. Martin, and is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon or evening, the US National Hurricane Center said in its advisory.

    "Eye of potentially catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma passes over St. Martin," the Wednesday advisory stated. "Irma will move over portions of the northern Virgin Islands today, pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight, and pass near or just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Thursday."

    According to media reports, the entire island of St. Martin has been without electricity since 6:00 a.m. (10:00am GMT), and government offices have been partly destroyed.

    In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands.
    © AP Photo/ NOAA
    Hurricane Irma: Tiny British Colony Hunkers Down and Prepares for the Worst
    Moreover, the Department of State urged in a travel advisory on Wednesday to avoid visiting Cuba as potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma moves toward the island. The advisory warned the tropical storm can result in significant flooding, mudslide, and rising of the sea level.

    "The Department of State warns US citizens to carefully reconsider travel to Cuba due to Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that is projected to impact Cuba," the advisory stated.

    By the way, oceangoing vessels and barges over 500 tons have been ordered out of the Port of Key West in the US state of Florida 24 hours before the onset of gale force winds from the approaching Hurricane Irma, the Coast Guard announced in a news release on Wednesday.

    "All mariners are reminded that there are no safe havens in the Port of Key West area and that the port is safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum," the release stated.

    Hurricane Irma is already the strongest hurricane ever recorded outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, and it is likely to make landfall somewhere in Florida later this week, according to forecasts. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared states of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

     

    Related:

    Hurricane Irma: Tiny British Colony Hunkers Down and Prepares for the Worst
    Trump Declares Emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico Ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Florida Governor to Fight With Hurricane Irma's Consequences
    Irma Strengthens to Category 5 Hurricane - US National Hurricane Center
    Tags:
    devastation, Hurricane Irma, Caribbean, United States, Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Out in the Cold
    Out in the Cold
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok