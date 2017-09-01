State Department Says Reports Trump Frustrated With Tillerson 'Absolutely False'

Department of State spokesperson stated that US media reports suggesting President Donald Trump has been increasingly dissatisfied with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are completely incorrect.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US media reports suggesting President Donald Trump has been increasingly dissatisfied with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are completely incorrect, a Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Secretary Tillerson remains a trusted and highly valued member of the President’s cabinet and national security team. Rumors to the contrary are absolutely false," the spokesperson said.

Oh Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Trump has been unhappy with Tillerson and was having doubts about the loyalty of his key economic adviser Gary Cohn. The report said the US president did not like how Tillerson had confronted him on the policy on Afghanistan, the issue of Cuba issue and the Qatar crisis

The State Department spokesperson said the Trump administration looks forward to Tillerson "continuing to make vital contributions to American foreign policy long into the future."

In early August, Tillerson said in a briefing that he and Trump maintain a good relationship despite differences of views on issues like the Iran nuclear agreement. Tillerson said in July he had no intentions to resign from his post.