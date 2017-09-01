Death Toll From US Hurricane Harvey Climbs to at Least 47

Hurricane Harvey's death toll in the US has increased, local media reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Death toll from disastrous Hurricane Harvey and the flooding caused by the cataclysm in the United States has risen to at least 47, local media reported on Friday.

Authorities continue searching for survivors as death toll from Harvey has climbed to at least 47, the CNN broadcaster reported nearly a week after the hurricane crashed into the coast of the US southern state of Texas.

Meanwhile, mayor of the city of Houston Sylvester Turner pointed out, as quoted by the CNN, that the city was slowly recovering with fewer people in shelters and more bus lines resuming.

On August 25, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm, affecting mainly the southeastern part of the state, including Houston, in addition to the southwestern part of the state of Louisiana.