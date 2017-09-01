Over 300,000 in Texas Affected by Hurricane Already Applied for Assistance

More than 300,000 individual requests for assistance have been made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by those affected by Hurricane Harvey, according to US Vice President Mike Pence.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than 300,000 individual requests for assistance have been made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by those affected by Hurricane Harvey, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"As of this morning we have actually had more than 311,000 citizens who have gone online or telephoned in to register for disaster assistance," Pence stated on Thursday.

Pence noted that the US federal government has already distributed more than $530 million in assistance.

On August 25, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm, affecting mainly the southeastern part of the state, including the city of Houston, in addition to the southwestern part of the state of Louisiana.