Four Companies Awarded Contracts to Build Border Wall Prototypes

The US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) announced on Thursday that it has awarded four companies with contracts to construct prototypes for a wall on the US border with Mexico, according to CBP Acting Commissioner R.D. Vitiello.

© AFP 2017/ Sandy Huffaker Mexico Reiterates Vow to Never Pay for Border Wall in Response to Trump's Tweet

WASIHNGTON (Sputnik) — The US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) announced on Thursday that it has awarded four companies with contracts to construct prototypes for a wall on the US border with Mexico, CBP Acting Commissioner R.D. Vitiello said during a press conference.

"CBP has awarded prototype construction contracts for concrete designs for the following companies; Caddell Construction Company… Fisher Sand and Gravel… Texas Sterling Construction Company…W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Company," Vitiello stated on Thursday.

Each prototype will be 30 feet tall and 30 feet wide and tested in San Diego, California, he said.

A timeline has not been set for the completion of the border wall prototypes, however, each company will have 30 days to complete construction once they receive a notice from the US government, Vitiello also explained.

The contract awards for each company range from $400,000 to $500,000, and the funding for the prototype construction was through the fiscal year 2017 appropriations bill, Vitiello also said.

On August 22, President Donald Trump threatened in a speech in Phoenix, Arizona to shut down the government by not signing a budget bill unless it includes funding for the borer wall.

Constructing the wall to curb illegal immigration and combat drug trafficking has been Trump's signature pledge on the campaign trail and after he became president. Shortly after taking office in January, Trump signed an executive order to initiate the border wall project.