Trump to Visit US States of Texas, Louisiana on Saturday - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday will travel to the US states of Texas and Louisiana where they will likely visit the cities of Houston and Lake Charles, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday.

"The president and the first lady will be traveling both to Texas and Louisiana on Saturday. The specific cities and locations are being finalized. Hopefully we'll have that information for you later today. I believe right now, tentatively, he plans to be in the Houston area of Texas and possibly Lake Charles Louisiana," Sanders said.

The spokesperson added that Trump's plan might change based on conditions on the ground.

Hurricane Harvey made its second landfall on Wednesday, hitting cities in Texas and bordering Louisiana with a record 26 inches of rain, doubling the previous record set in 1923, according to reports.

Harvey, now a tropical depression, is expected to completely exit Louisiana within hours after causing limited damage compared with the devastation in Texas.