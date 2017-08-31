Register
01:45 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A boat sits near flooded homes in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

    High and Dry: Harvey ‘Indefinitely' Knocks Out Water Source of Major Texas City

    © AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (50)
    278320

    Residents in Beaumont, Texas, were handed yet another short straw on Wednesday after the city lost both its main and secondary water pumps due to high flood waters that were brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

    Though Harvey has moved out of eastern Texas, the rainfall the city was hit with on Tuesday and Wednesday caused the Neches River to overflow and damage Beaumont's main pump, which is located along the swollen river.

    A rescue boat evacuates people from the rising waters of Buffalo Bayou following Hurricane Harvey in a neighborhood west of Houston, Texas, U.S., August 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    From Bad to Worse: As Hurricane Harvey Ravages, Fake Federal Agents Evict and Rob People
    According to Kyle Hayes, Beaumont's city manager, the main pump provided the community with 70 percent of its water supply. The secondary source, at Loeb Wells in Hardin County, Texas, only provided about 30 percent.

    "We will get through this like we did with hurricanes Rita and Ike," Hayes said at a news conference Thursday. "We are going to do everything we can to restore water to our citizens."

    Hayes later indicated at the conference that officials have to wait for floodwaters to recede before they are able to determine the extent of the damage.

    With a population of over 100,000 people left without a drinkable water source, city officials said three water stations would be created for residents. Their locations have not yet been announced.

    ​Some locals left their homes to try and find bottled water supplies at convenience stores that managed to stay open, but, not everyone was lucky — especially a crowd that gathered at a Speedy Stop store, who were turned away from the shuttered shop by police officers.

    "We're not trying to take advantage, but when the news tells you to get out of the city because they don't know when the water will be fixed, what are people to do?" Norris, a 67-year-old resident, told Huffington Post. "I plan to pay the store for the water. I wasn't just going to take it. We're isolated here."

    Several presumably thirsty citizens were sent away by an officer who didn't want residents to snatch up water cases left outside a closed establishment.

    "Several cars pulled off with water and that's fine, but we can't just let everyone load up what they want," Officer Joe Marlboro told the Post. "We're not going to arrest anyone as we're in a dire situation, but at the end of the day we have to have order and we can't let them take the water."

    Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    Surprise, Surprise: Hurricane Harvey ‘Made Worse' by Global Warming, Capitalism
    Ronnie Miller, the store's manager, told the outlet he hadn't been able to open up shop because there was no running water, which is a health code requirement.

    "We don't really have much water to give," Miller added.

    Supermarkets and convenience stores weren't the only ones forced to pick up and move: hospitals were also hit hard by the water pump failure.

    "Due to the failure of the city's water pump, it is in the best interest of our current patients to transfer to other acute facilities," Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas said in a statement Thursday. "Due to the city-wide lack of services, we have no other alternative but to discontinue all services which will include emergency services."

    "This is being done immediately," the notice concluded.

    According to the National Weather Service, Beaumont has been hit with 45.73 inches of rain since the storm began.

    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (50)

    Related:

    Texas Chemical Plant May Be Hit With New Explosion After Two Blasts on Thursday
    From Texas to Bangladesh: Natural Disaster Discrimination by Race and Class
    Blasts Hit Arkema Chemical Plant in Hurricane-Struck Texas, Injuries Reported
    US Coast Guard Rescues Over 4,300 People in Texas Amid Harvey Flooding
    US State of Virginia Sends Emergency Resources to Aid Texas in Relief Efforts
    Tags:
    Flooding, Beaumont, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok