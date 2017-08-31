US State of Virginia Sends Emergency Resources to Aid Texas in Relief Efforts

The US State of Virginia is sending emergency response resources to Texas to aid in ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, according to the office of Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

© AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky US Environmental Agency Approves Emergency Fuel Waivers for Gulf, East Coast States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US State of Virginia is sending emergency response resources to Texas to aid in ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the office of Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said in a press release on Wednesday.

"While the remnants of Hurricane Harvey continue to impact the Gulf Coast, Governor Terry McAuliffe ordered emergency response resources to Texas to assist all those impacted by the storm damage and unprecedented flooding," the release stated.

Virginia is sending seven National Guard helicopters, 40 troops and more than 20 emergency management personnel to support ongoing rescue operations, the release said.

Local Virginia counties have sent water rescue teams in response to requests by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the release added.

Virginia residents are encouraged to contribute money donations to charitable organizations to further assist recovery efforts in Texas, according to the release.