US Environmental Agency Approves Emergency Fuel Waivers

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt has authorized an emergency fuel waiver to make sure states in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic part of the United States have enough fuel in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the EPA said in a press release on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "As a result of the continuing impacts on Gulf Coast-area refineries and disruption to the fuel distribution system caused by Hurricane Harvey, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt today exercised EPA’s emergency fuel waiver authority to help ensure an adequate supply of fuel throughout the South, Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic," the release stated.

The release noted that this waiver removes the requirements for reformulated and low volatility gasoline until September 15 in 12 US states and the District of Columbia.

The EPA and the Energy Department will continue to monitor the fuel supply and take action if shortages start to affect other states.

On Friday, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm, affecting mainly the southeastern part of the state, including the city of Houston, in addition to the southwestern part of the state of Louisiana.