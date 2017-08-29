Trump on New North Korea's Missile Launch: 'All Options on the Table'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the latest North Korean missile launch has signaled its contempt for its neighbors and the members of the United Nations.
"The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior. Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table," Trump said as quoted by the White House.
Tensions around Pyongyang's missile program have further escalated this summer, following the adoption of the UN Security Council sanctions, which led to North Korea trading threats and warnings with the United States. Most notably, Pyongyang said it might consider an attack on the area near the US territory of Guam in the Western Pacific.
In response, US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" against North Korea if it endangered the United States. Trump's escalation of rhetoric toward Pyongyang has been criticized by US Democrats, some major US allies, including Germany, as well as Russia and China, who called on the parties to resume a dialogue and proposed a "double freeze" plan to settle the conflict urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests and calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills.
