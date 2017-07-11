White House Says New Report Validates Obamacare’s Collapse Accelerating

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On Monday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced earlier in the day that the insurance market serving the Obamacare program was shrinking at an increasing rate as more major insurance companies ended their participation in it.

"Today’s announcement shows that insurers continue to flee Obamacare at an alarming rate," the statement said on Monday. "With only half the number of issuers wanting to sell Americans plans on Obamacare’s exchanges today than just two years ago, it is now more clear than ever that Obamacare’s collapse is accelerating and that the American people need real reform."

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US Republicans 'Must Work on 2018 Budget' Instead of Focusing on Healthcare Bill

With costs out of control, release added, and choices continuing to dwindle, now is the time for Congress to act on new legislation.

The White House has no doubts the revised version of the Senate Republican legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare will pass before senators go home for the August recess, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Mark Short told a press briefing earlier on Monday.