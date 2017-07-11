Majority of Republicans Say Colleges Have Negative Impact on US - Poll

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — According to the poll, 58 percent of Republican respondents stated institutions of higher learning have negative effect on the country, a significant increase from the 45 percent who responded the same way last year.

The poll noted that by contrast, the majority of Democrats says colleges and universities have positive impact on the United States.

Overall, the majority of the US public, or 55 percent, say they believe colleges and universities have positive effects on the way things are going in the United States.

The national survey was conducted between June 8-18 among 2,500 adults, and has a margin of error of 2.3 points.