Trump Projects US Congress to Pass Healthcare Bill Before Summer Vacation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Congress will likely pass legislation to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, before leaving for summer recess in August, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!" Trump stated on Twitter.

​The current version of the Republican healthcare legislation is stalled in the Senate as the party leadership works on a new version of the bill.

An initial vote on the measure was scheduled for late June, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to delay the vote after a number of Republican senators rejected the first draft of the bill.

The most recent version of a new healthcare bill, a Senate-drafted proposal, sparked criticism from Democrats and number of Republican lawmakers after the Congressional Budget Office announced in a report that 22 million Americans covered by the current law would be without health insurance by 2026.