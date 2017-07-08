Register
    Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner

    Senator: Trump Must Not Lift Sanctions Despite Putin Denial of Election Meddling

    US
    15602

    President Donald Trump must not rescind sanctions just because Russian President Vladimir Putin denied meddling in US elections, Senator Mark Warner said in a press release.

    President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg
    New US Sanctions Bill to Be ‘In Trouble’ After Trump-Putin Meeting - Think Tank
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, Trump and Putin met for the first time face-to-face during the G20 Summit in Germany. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a briefing that Trump pressed Putin on the US public’s concern that Russia interfered in the US elections, which the Russian president denied and asked for proof of evidence.

    "We are told President Trump raised the subject of Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election and that President Putin told him, in effect, to ‘prove it,’" Warner said on Friday. "It is imperative that the Trump administration refrain from any effort to relax or rescind the sanctions already in place."

    Warner added that Trump cannot undermine future congressional action to toughen sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 US elections, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

    Tillerson said the leaders spoke about the most recent sanctions against Moscow but focused on ways to move forward from the issue of Russia's alleged meddling in the November 8 election.

