Trump Limits Number of Troops Pentagon May Send to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration has set a limit to the number of troops the US Department of Defense is allowed to send to Afghanistan, media reported on Thursday.

Citing officials familiar with a memo from National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump would only allow sending up to 3,900 troops to Afghanistan.

The Defense Department is in the process of outlining a new strategy on Afghanistan.

Mattis previously said the United States should look at what kind of capabilities it can bring to aid Afghanistan’s security forces, including better air and intelligence support as well as diplomatic and economic pressure on surrounding nations.

On June 19, US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said the United States has no strategy to end the stalemate in Afghanistan. McCain added that Mattis told the committee the United States was not winning the war in Afghanistan.