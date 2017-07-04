Register
17:37 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Embassy in Washington, USA

    US Considers Giving Back Seized Russian Property Without Losing Face

    © Flickr/ Kent Wang
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9510

    Left to deal with the legacy of the Obama administration, which confiscated Russian diplomatic property last year, the White House is likely waiting for the right moment to undo the damage withou losing face at the same time, St. Petersburg-based political scientist Grigory Yarygin told Sputnik.

    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Kremlin on US' Seizure of Russian Diplomatic Compounds: Moscow's 'Patience is Running Out'
    Moscow’s patience over US foot-dragging regarding the return of confiscated Russian diplomatic property is running thin, Kremlin press spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, hinting that Russia could respond in kind.

    "We spoke about the principle of reciprocity. As to the fact that Russia's patience [is running out], this was also said at different levels," Peskov told reporters.

    In December 2016, the administration of former president Barack Obama imposed a set of punitive measures against Russia over Moscow’s alleged meddling in the US presidential election and harassment of US diplomats stationed in Russia.

    The sanctions included the closure of Russian diplomatic compounds in Washington and New York, which the White House claimed had been used as a cover for Russian spying activities in the United States.

    President Vladimir Putin decided to no respond to the sanctions imposed by the outgoing US administration and act in accordance with the ties built with the new US leadership.

    On June 13, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the US and Russia were discussing the terms of returning the two facilities to Russia.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, St. Petersburg University’s associate professor Grigory Yarygin said that Washington was apparently waiting for the right time to give the confiscated diplomatic property back to Russia.

    “The Americans are not ignoring the Russian requests and it looks like there is some work going on to determine exactly how this property is going to be returned. However, they apparently think that the political moment for giving  these “dachas” back without losing face hasn’t come yet,” Yarygin said.

    He added that this moment could come when Presidents Trump and Putin meet in Hamburg later this week.

    Foreign Ministry Official Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing on current foreign policy issues
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Russia to Retaliate With Elaborate Measures to US Diplomatic Compound Seizure
    “Simply returning this diplomatic property to Russia and saying that President Obama was wrong won’t look good for the US. […] The Americans will probably try to use the situation to secure Moscow’s agreement for resumed construction of the new US consulate building in St. Petersburg.

    Unrelated as they may seem, these two issues could hold the key to resolving the situation,” Grigory Yarygin noted.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Washington had pledged to prepare proposals in the near future aimed to settle the issue of Russian diplomatic property being seized in the United States.

    Related:

    No US Proposals on Expropriated Russian Compounds Yet - Russian Foreign Ministry
    US Denies Access to 2 Russian Diplomatic Compounds Without Written Permission
    Tags:
    US consulate, anti-Russian sanctions, seisure, diplomatic compounds, University of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama, Maria Zakharova, Rex Tillerson, Grigory Yarygin, Dmitry Peskov, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok