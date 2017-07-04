Hotel in Dallas Evacuated Over Shooting Incident, Suspect Arrested

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The police was called on 2 p.m. local time on Monday [19:00 UTC] just right after the shooting was heard in one of the rooms of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dallas Park Central, according to the WFAA broadcaster.

“SWAT handed the incident as a hostage rescue,” Deputy Chief of the Dallas Police Department Rick Watson said at the press briefing following the incident.

The deputy chief noted that suspect did not resist the arrest and that the police believes that the incident was a domestic dispute.