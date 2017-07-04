US Approves Over 79Mln Electric Utility Contract for Air Force Bases in Alaska

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract is scheduled to last until August 14, 2058 and will be supervised by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy at Fort Belvoir in the US state of Virginia, the Defense Department said.

"Doyon Utilities [of] Fairbanks, Alaska has been awarded a… $79, 599,630 modification to a 50-year contract (SP0600-07-C-8262)… to incorporate interim tariff rates ordered by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska, the release said on Monday.

Doyon Utilities provides electric power services to forts Greely, Richardson and Wainwright in Alaska according to the company.