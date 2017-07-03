US State of Maryland Denies Trump's Request for Voter Registration Information

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump issued an executive order to establish an advisory commission on election integrity, and ordered the commission to issue a report laying out the vulnerabilities in voting systems and other practices that could lead to fraudulent voter registration or voting.

"The Secretary of State has referred to me your June 28, 2017, letter requesting certain voter registration information," Lamone wrote.

"In addition, disclosure of some of the information encompassed by your request may be prohibited under state and/or federal law. Accordingly, I am denying your request."

The 15-member commission is chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, and includes experts on election management, voter integrity and election fraud.

Last week, the White House announced the commission is set to hold is first meeting on July 19.