Small Plane Crashes onto California Freeway

Another photo of small #plane crash on 405 in #CostaMesa. (Credit: @dggrfan) @JohnWayneAir says it is a Cessna 310. @ABC7 #JWA pic.twitter.com/BJFnaLLNOn— Greg Lee (@abc7greg) June 30, 2017
According to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, where the plane took off from, the vessel was a Cessna 310. The 310 is a twin-engined aircraft with six seats.Omg a plane just crashed on the 405 pic.twitter.com/WQHAPYxMxS— K H (@melokai7) June 30, 2017
— Rafi Mamalian (@rafimama) June 30, 2017
Unconfirmed reports claim that two people were injured in the crash, neither of them fatally. They are both being treated by emergency responders.
— Christian (@TubbyR) June 30, 2017
The California freeway of Interstate 405 is one of the busiest in the nation, often topping the lists for the highest average daily traffic. It was famously the setting of the infamous OJ Simpson chase in 1994, where the football star and then-double homicide suspect spent hours fleeing from the police as the nation looked on.
Plane crashed @JohnWayneAir. No info on what type of plane yet. Praying for everyone involved 😔#PlaneCrash #SNA pic.twitter.com/WLDCa6obi2— Melody Frieda (@Melody2020) June 30, 2017
Plane crash at @JohnWayneAir pic.twitter.com/jNWQmGE1A6
— Steven Charles (@BasedClapp) June 30, 2017
Cessna 310 aircraft landed on the 405 freeway short of the runway at 9:35 am. Airfield is closed to arrivals. Ck airlines for arrival info.— John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 30, 2017
IRVINE,CA — PLANE CRASH ON 405 FRWY S/B — 2 VICTIMS BOTH ALIVE BEING TREATED BY EMS #BREAKING https://t.co/xVZEIc4H2y— Alertpage Inc. (@alertpage) June 30, 2017
