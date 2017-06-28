Russian Antitrust Service Initiates Case Against LG

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) initiated an antitrust case against LG's Russian structure for coordinating prices for a number of smartphones in Russia, a FAS spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"FAS initiated a case against LG Electronics RUS for signs of illegal coordination of economic activity. According to FAS, LG Electronics RUS used a special program for monitoring the prices of retailers to control prices for a number of LG smartphones," the spokesman said.