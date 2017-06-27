White House: CBO Analysis of Republican Healthcare Must Not Be Trusted ‘Blindly’

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Bachman US Senate Healthcare Bill Leaves 22Mln More Without Insurance Than Obamacare

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on Senate Republicans' healthcare plan cannot be fully trusted because of the agency's frequent miscounts in the past, the White House said in a press release.

"The CBO has consistently proven it cannot accurately predict how healthcare legislation will impact insurance coverage," the release stated on Monday. "This history of inaccuracy, as demonstrated by its flawed report on coverage, premiums, and predicted deficit arising out of Obamacare, reminds us that its analysis must not be trusted blindly."

Earlier in the day, a CBO report estimated that the Senate version of a healthcare bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would leave 22 million more Americans without insurance by 2026 when compared to the current laws.