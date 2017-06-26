US-Russia Business Council to Hold Farewell Reception for Ambassador on July 11

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen Moscow Responds to Rumors of Russian Ambassador to US Kislyak's Replacement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-Russia Business Council announced in a statement on Monday it will hold a farewell event for Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak in Washington, DC on July 11.

"We are pleased to invite Council members to a farewell reception for Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak on Tuesday, July 11, at 5:00pm at the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, DC," the statement said. "Please join us to help wish Ambassador Kislyak the best of luck in his next endeavor."

However, an official confirmation that Kislyak is leaving his post is still pending. Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the public will be informed of Kislyak's future employment in case there are any changes with respect to his present status.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained the Russian president decides whether to appoint or recall ambassadorsm, and such a decision is taken in a planned manner right after a new ambassador has been appointed.

The US-Russia Business Council characterized Kislyak as a "reliable and thoughtful interlocutor for the American business community during his time in Washington."

Kislyak has been serving as Russia’s top diplomat to the United States since 2008.

According to diplomatic sources, Anatoly Antonov has been approved by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the lower house of the Russian parliament in late May to replace Kislyak.