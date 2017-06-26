Obama Administration Knew No Collusion Between Trump, Russia - White House

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque No Evidence of Collusion With Russia Found After 7 Months of Probes - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on Twitter that Obama "colluded or obstructed" justice during the 2016 US presidential election by doing nothing when the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) told him about hackers meddling in the election because he allegedly "expected Clinton would win, and did not want to 'rock the boat'."

Trump also noted that after four months of investigating the alleged Russian interference in the election, there are "zero 'tapes' of T[rump] people colluding."

"It's pretty clear they [Obama administration] knew all along there was no collusion and that's pretty helpful to the president," Spicer stated.

Trump believes that additional countries could have tried to interfere in the 2016 US election, Spicer added.

"The statement that he [Trump] made in January is consistent with what he said earlier today, that Russia probably was involved and potentially some other countries as well."

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations and stressed that Moscow never interferes in foreign states' internal democratic process.