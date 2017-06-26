US Homeland Security to Provide Clear Notice on Immigration Order Implementation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, the US Supreme Court said in a court order it will hear the cases involving President Donald Trump's immigration executive order and it partially lifted the injunction against the travel ban instituted by lower courts.

"The implementation of the Executive Order will be done professionally, with clear and sufficient public notice, particularly to potentially affected travelers, and in coordination with partners in the travel industry," the release stated on Monday.

The DHS also said additional details on the ban implementation will be provided after discussions with the US departments of State and Justice.

The executive order signed by Trump suspends the entry of foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days.