Obama 'Colluded or Obstructed' When Informed by CIA of Election Meddling - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump also noted that after four months of investigating the alleged Russian interference in the election, there are "zero 'tapes' of T[rump] people colluding."

"The reason that President Obama did nothing about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win, and did not want to 'rock the boat,'" Trump stated in a Twitter message. "He [Obama] didn't 'choke,' he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good."

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 июня 2017 г.

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 июня 2017 г.

Trump added that he is owed an apology because there was no collusion or obstruction on his part.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations and stressed that Moscow never interferes in foreign states' internal democratic process.