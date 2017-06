© AFP 2017/ ANATOLII STEPANOV Ukrainian President: US Vowed to Increase Involvement in Donbass Settlement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pentagon has no comments regarding a possibility of US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' visit to Ukraine, a spokesperson for the US Defense Department told Sputnik.

"We don't have anything to announce," the spokesperson said Sunday.

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said Sunday that he expected the visit of Mattis to Ukraine within two or three months.

On July 20, Ukrainian leader had left for his state visit to the United States and held his first official meeting with US President Donald Trump.