SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 10 Satellites

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — SpaceX announced the launch on Sunday on its Twitter account.
Liftoff! https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 25, 2017
"Liftoff!" SpaceX wrote on Twitter.
The liftoff took place from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
"Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway," SpaceX added.
Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway. pic.twitter.com/109XAIURGv— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 25, 2017
