Tropical Storm Dora Forms Off Pacific Coast of Mexico - Meteorological Service

Tropical Storm Hermine Upgraded to Hurricane - US Weather Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The storm is centered about 270 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of Acapulco and is moving toward the west-northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (12 miles per hour). It also has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour).

The storm is likely to lead to heavy rains in several regions of the country, according to the weather agency.

Forecasts said that on Monday, the storm would transfer into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (74.5 miles per hour).