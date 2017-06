© AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs US Anti-Russia Sanctions Bill Would Pass House if Vote Held Now - Russian Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Federal Election Commission will send information requests to local officials next week in order to begin an examination of state and county voting systems, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Friday.

"Those officials, state and county and down to the ministerial level, will get a letter next week from the [Election] Commission asking them to help facilitate some transfer data back to us, so we can begin the process of a thorough review of the [voting] systems," Spicer stated.

The Federal Election Commission will likely make several announcements in the next two weeks and set hearings in July, Spicer added.