'Obamacare Is Dead': Trump 'Very Supportive' of Senate GOP Healthcare Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump stated that he is very supportive of the healthcare bill crafted by the US Senate Republican leadership to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

"I am very supportive of the Senate healthcare bill," Trump stated via Twitter on Thursday. "Look forward to making it really special. Remember, Obamacare is dead."

Former US President Barack Obama said earlier on Thursday that the healthcare bill would be used as a tool to move wealth from working Americans to the rich.

US Senators Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson and Mike Lee said in a statement on Thursday they oppose the Senate Republicans’ healthcare bill.

Earlier on Thursday, US Senate Republicans introduced a healthcare measure that aims to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. The new bill is called the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017.