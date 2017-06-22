WikiLeaks Releases Files on CIA Spying Tool Targeting Closed Networks

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev How WikiLeaks Has Survived While Julian Assange Has Been Holed Up in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The WikiLeaks whistleblowing on Thursday website released a new batch of CIA documents from the so-called Vault 7 project dedicated to the hacking tool allegedly used by the US intelligence service to get access to air-gapped networks and computers.

"Today, June 22nd 2017, WikiLeaks publishes documents from the Brutal Kangaroo project of the CIA. Brutal Kangaroo is a tool suite for Microsoft Windows that targets closed networks by air gap jumping using thumbdrives. Brutal Kangaroo components create a custom covert network within the target closed network and providing functionality for executing surveys, directory listings, and arbitrary executables," WikiLeaks said in a press release.

According to the press release, the Brutal Kangaroo tool is used to infiltrate a computer connected to Internet and then infect thumbdrives that could further infect computers of a closed network by separate malware.

The press release added that the spyware's method resembled the Stuxnet worm that targeted the Iranian nuclear program in 2010, despite the fact that such information had not been mentioned in the papers.

WikiLeaks began releasing the documents of the Vault 7 on March 7, with the first full part comprising 8,761 documents. The previous release took place on June 15 and was dedicated to the "Cherry Blossom" spyware.