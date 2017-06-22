US Looks Forward to Working With Saudi Crown Prince on Countering Terrorism

"We look forward to continuing our work with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his new role to defeat terrorism and improve our mutual security, stability, and prosperity," Nauert stated.
Earlier in the day, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud replaced Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, the king's nephew, with his 31-year-old son Mohammad bin Salman. Local media also reported that Muhammad bin Nayef has lost the post of the interior minister. The new crown prince will continue to serve as the nation's defense minister.
