Trump Says Infrastructure Plan Aims to Enhance Broadband Access in Rural Areas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House’s new $1 trillion infrastructure development proposal will include a provision to enhance broadband access in rural communities and modernize farming methods, Trump said.

"I will be including a provision in our infrastructure proposal, $1 trillion proposal — you’ll be seeing it very shortly — to promote, foster, enhance broadband access for rural America," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump also noted that the plan will focus on modernization of farming techniques and new technologies. Modern farmers, he explained, use precision agriculture to produce crops more efficiently and at a low cost, including the use of drones to gather data on crops, and simulators used to train students in the next generation of farming equipment.

"If we continue to train our workers in these new technologies then we will usher in a new era of prosperity for American agriculture and for the American farming family," he added.

Vocational training in new technology will help make US farming more productive, Trump stated.

Trump stated his administration has been working extensively the past two weeks on vocational education, infrastructure and technology.